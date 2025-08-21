Judge Frank Caprio dies at 88 after cancer battle, confirms family

Judge Frank Caprio, widely admired for his compassionate approach in the courtroom and beloved by millions on social media, has died at the age of 88 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Frank Caprio served nearly 40 years on the bench at the Providence Municipal Court in Rhode Island, earning the nickname “the nicest judge in the world.”

His empathetic rulings, often delivered with warmth and humor, resonated globally, amassing billions of views across various platforms.

The final years of Frank Caprio’s judicial career, which concluded in 2023, were featured on the popular television series Caught in Providence, further cementing his status as a cultural icon beyond the legal world.

His passing was announced on his official Instagram account, which described him as a man “beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people.”

David Caprio, the son of the judge, confirmed the death of his father in a video message.

Just a day before his death, Frank Caprio posted a heartfelt message from his hospital bed, asking supporters to keep him in their thoughts. “Unfortunately, I’ve had a setback,” he said.

“I’m back in the hospital now, and I’m coming to you again asking you to remember me in your prayers once more.”