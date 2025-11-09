Frankenstein: Designer Kate Hawley reveals secrets behind outfits

The Frankenstein 2025 outfit designer is describing her first and final touches on the characters, as well as every detail in between.

For his Frankenstein adaptation, Mexican director Guillermo del Toro reconnected with costume designer Kate Hawley, with whom he had previously collaborated in Crimson Peak.

Before constructing the opulent and scary universe of the movie, Kate Hawley went back to Mary Shelley’s original work for inspiration, prior to the magic starting.

Del Toro envisaged a Frankenstein that seemed larger than life, set in the 1850s during the Crimean War. In a recent conversation with Variety, Hawley stated, “He wanted a world that was expansive and modern,” noting that Del Toro avoided the typical “black top hats” look of historical dramas.

However, Kate Hawley created outfits for Victor Frankenstein, an aspirational scientist who tried to overcome death using unusual sources. “We discussed contemporary icons like Prince and David Bowie,” she disclosed.

“Victor is an artist who creates life as though it were a work of art.” His early attire, which was influenced by Lord Byron and the Romantic era, depicts a wealthy, clever man who grows more showy as his aspirations grow.

Victor (played by Oscar Isaac) wears old velvet when viewers first see him, suggesting that his security and wealth are eroding. His clothing becomes increasingly showy as he gets closer to Harlander, demonstrating his growing fixation with power and celebrity.

Elizabeth’s outfits, meanwhile, serve as the tales’ emotional focal point. One of Hawley’s earliest creations, her bridal gown, united the human and monstrous realms. Its ribboned arms and fitted bodice reflect the shape of the creature, signifying Elizabeth’s developing compassion for him.

Hawley matched nature and anatomy to each of Elizabeth’s dresses. In order to get the ethereal glow del Toro desired for the moonlit sequences, her blue outfit, which was inspired by an X-ray theme, needed 60 meters of fabric.

Using Tiffany & Co.’s 200-year archive, the team worked together. The Louis Comfort Tiffany Scarab Necklace and the Wade Necklace, which has more than 40 carats of diamonds, were two of the selected pieces.

“This film became a kind of fairy tale for me,” the designer Kate Hawley stated, adding, “Every stitch, every jewel, had to tell a story about creation, decay, and love.”