‘Frankenstein’ director Guillermo del Toro confirms deleted scenes release details

Guillermo del Toro has given fans an exciting update regarding deleted scenes from his film Frankenstein.

Taking to his X account (formerly Twitter) on December 23, the acclaimed filmmaker confirmed that the additional footage will be released exclusively through the movie’s physical edition.

The update came after viewers asked whether any scenes removed from the final cut would be made available following the film’s Netflix release.

Del Toro responded directly, stating that the deleted material will be included in the physical release, putting an end to speculation about bonus content appearing online or on streaming platforms.

Sharing a screenshot from the film, he wrote, “The deleted scenes will be available in the physical release.”

The announcement immediately triggered a wave of enthusiastic reactions from fans, many of whom have been eagerly awaiting confirmation of deleted scenes and physical edition.

“Sir please give it to us soon please please please please please PLEASEEEEEEEE,” one wrote.

While another expressed, “We’re getting a physical release of Frankenstein!!!!”

“THERE WILL BE A PHYSICAL RELEASE,” a third added.

“This is the best news I have gotten all month. Guillermo, I love you,” gushed a fourth.

A fifth jokingly wrote, “Live look at me signing up for extra shifts so I can afford the physical release.”