Netflix's Frankenstein: Which Character is the Real Monster?
- By Shargeel Sheikh -
- Nov 25, 2025
I love movies in which you initially fall in love with a character only to dislike them in the end. There’s an absolute talent that it takes to shift the audience’s interest from the first character to the latter one, the one we didn’t know we would stan. Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein is a testament to that talent, and along with it, many more.
It tells us that true monsters are not something that creeps out of the forests and in the dark. They are the ones hidden deep within ourselves, revealed in our desire for greed.
Guillermo del Toro introduces us to Victor Frankenstein, a surgeon on a pursuit to defy death and create life. In search of immortality, he creates something grotesque: Frankenstein is a towering, monstrous figure. Bullets and dynamite can’t kill him. But the beast yearns for the love of his creator, Victor, who despises him. That is the very mind-shifting moment that places Frankenstein’s innocence above Victor’s corrupted vision.
The entire Netflix movie reflects the signature aura that can be found in del Toro’s films; the details are intricate, and each scene is a bespoke cinematic treat for the eyes. This characteristic style is evident in The Shape of Water (2017), Pan’s Labyrinth (2006), and Nightmare Alley (2021).
Surprisingly, del Toro has also created some serious magic in a sci-fi movie. When I first saw Pacific Rim in 2013, I had no idea it could be from a man like him, from someone who, at first, seems to be indulged in historical and literary fiction.
The story is not a new one. Frankenstein, or The Modern Prometheus, was first introduced as a novel by the British author Mary Shelley in 1818. Since then, it has been transformed into several stunning movies. But the latest one has been the closest to the actual book plot, according to the experts.
In an Esquire interview, Guillermo tells the writer about what was on his mind when he thought of Frankenstein.
The director tells how he will toast a drink to death. He admires the concept of the death angel coming for him. He says he hails from Mexico, where death is loved and hailed.
Then he talks for some time about parenthood. He has two daughters whom he loves to death.
He says the most magical thing about his kids is that they come to him for guidance. Nothing makes a man happier than to see his child coming to him for guidance, for helping them out.
Guillermo’s greatest fear is the opposite of that. And that’s what he has portrayed in his upcoming Frankenstein.
He says the movie is less about what the story is known for and more about the most important relationship one could have: being a parent and cherishing the everyday moments with your little ones.
He says Frankenstein is the child of Victor Frankenstein, the man who put life into the monster. The movie is Gothic and comes with supernatural storytelling. And yet it carries a meaning so deep that it resonates with us all as mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters.
Guillermo’s vision was evident in Frankenstein. We see Victor, the sharp and talented prodigy surgeon who’s hellbent on creating life and defying the rules of the divine after losing his mother at a young age.
The movie is simply gorgeous; the scenes are filled with intricacies and magic. It’s a full-fledged movie wrapped in a fairytale-style theme and glowing visual appeal. It has the intricacies of the ancient Gothic genre and the authenticity of the actual novel.
Oscar Isaac is the actor who has played Victor Frankenstein. When you see him on the screen, he’s nothing but a treat to admire. His role reflects a rare combination of mad scientist and hedonist poet.
We see Victor rise in his quest to conquer death, and then his descent, which makes him create and then throw away the life he created. In the end, there is no sympathy left for Victor. When the monster he created asks him to create a companion, Victor degrades his very existence. It’s an emotional scene.
Jacob Elordi, the Kissing Booth heartthrob, has shown that he’s much more than a pretty face by taking the role of the monster himself. He’s played it well. His tall figure fits well with the monster, his eyes speak of innocence, and Jacob has overall shown that he, too, can play roles other than rom-com and modern love flicks.
One thing I noticed was that the story, despite a spectacular display and bringing everything to life, the team somehow failed to put depth into the script. Guillermo was so steeped in visuals that he forgot there was a script to focus on, too.
Netflix’s Frankenstein is more than just a beautiful movie; it tells us that humans, with their absolute genius and pretty features, are the real monsters. The movie is on Netflix to savor.