Frankfurt lights up its first “Happy Ramadan” decorations

FRANKFURT: The central streets of Frankfurt have been lit up with seasonal messages and decorations for Ramadan for the first time, in the city’s history.

Frankfurt’s central high street has been decorated with “Happy Ramadan” signs as well as stars and crescent moons ahead of Ramadan.

It marks the first time that the city’s pedestrianized Grosse Bockenheimer Strasse, which is lit with Christmas decorations every winter, is also decorated to celebrate the Islamic holiday.

“Ramadan is a time in which people reflect on what is really important in life: having something to eat, a roof over your head, and peace and comfort with family, friends and neighbours,” Frankfurt city council chairperson Hilime Arslaner commented.

Muslims in Germany prepare for Ramadan

In a city where 15 percent of inhabitants are Muslim, a Muslim community member said he was “delighted about this sign of recognition”.

Around 6.6 percent of the population of Germany is Muslim, over five million people, according to the latest figures. This year, the Ramadan holy month of fasting begins on the evening of March 10 and will finish on April 9 with Eid al-Fitr celebrations.