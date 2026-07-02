Frankie Muniz, Paige Price part ways after 10 years of marriage

Frankie Muniz announced that he has parted ways with his wife, Paige, after a decade in their marriage.

Taking to his official X handle, on Wednesday, he noted, “Following a period of separation that we kept private, Paige and I have decided to move forward with ending our marriage”.

He continued with his statement, “After 10 beautiful years together, we’ve grown in ways that made us realize our relationship feels most natural and strong as a deep friendship and as co-parents. We share an incredible son who remains the center of our world, and we’re both happier, stronger parents because of the love and growth we’ve shared”.

The 40-year-old actor added that he was “endlessly grateful to Paige,” saying she “put her own dreams on hold so I could chase mine.” Frankie stated, “She was always my biggest supporter. That foundation of respect and friendship isn’t going anywhere. We’re excited to keep building Muniz Racing together and to co-parent our boy with the same teamwork and love we’ve always had”.

Concluding the note, he penned, “We’re closing one chapter with gratitude and opening the next with bright futures ahead, for us as individuals and especially for our son”.

For those unversed, Frankie tied the knot with Paige in February 2020, and the two share a 5-year-old son, Mauz.