Home REIT: UK social housing firm faces $404 million fraud, bribery probe
- By Reuters -
- Jan 14, 2026
UK’s Serious Fraud Office has arrested six people in an estimated 300 million pound ($404 million) bribery and fraud investigation into the former management of social housing group Home REIT, it said on Wednesday.
Home REIT, which listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2020, spent millions on properties across the UK that were supposed to house vulnerable people. It raised more than 850 million pounds in its first three years of trading.
Investors were told their funds would help to buy and restore properties that would be block-let to publicly funded charities and community interest companies to house rough sleepers, veterans and people struggling with addiction. Returns would be generated to investors from rent payments.
But an investor report in November 2022 raised concerns about the valuation of the properties and the ability of the tenants to pay rent. The company suspended trading in January 2023.
“Its chaotic downfall has left many with unanswered questions,” said Emma Luxton, the SFO’s director of operations. “Today we conducted a major operation to advance our inquiries into suspected bribery and fraud.”
Seven sites were searched, including a home in Venice, Italy, the SFO said. No further details were immediately available.
UK house price growth weakest since April 2024
British house prices unexpectedly fell by 0.4% in December to finish 2025 just 0.6% higher than the year before, the weakest annual growth since April 2024, monthly figures from mortgage lender Nationwide Building Society showed.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.1% monthly rise to leave prices 1.2% higher than in December 2024, slowing from a 1.8% annual price rise in November.
Nationwide Chief Economist Robert Gardner said the slowdown in the year-on-year growth rate partly reflected strong price gains in December 2024 as well as the December 2025 price fall, and that the number of mortgages approved remained similar to levels before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With price growth well below the rate of earnings growth and a steady decline in mortgage rates, affordability constraints eased somewhat, helping to underpin buyer demand,” he added.