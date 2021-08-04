Fraudster contracts 15 marriages in Sahiwal, son arrested

SAHIWAL: The son of a fraudster who had contracted 15 marriages was arrested in Punjab’s Sahiwal district, reported ARY News on Wednesday.

According to ARY News, an inter-provincial organized group has been revealed in Sahiwal that is involved in blackmailing women of white-clad families after marrying them.

The group used to steal gold jewelry and millions of rupees in cash under the pretext of loss in business.

Police arrested Abdul Ahad, the son of the main fugitive accused named Faisal Hassan. The arrest was made on the complaint Faisal’s 15th wife.

According to police, the main accused Faisal Hassan had married more than 15 women and divorced them after confiscating money and jewelry from them.

Talking to ARY News, one of the wives of the fraudster said that, Faisal married her by saying that he has divorced his wife Shazia.

She further said that her husband used to demand cash and gold ornaments by showing that he had a big loss in business.

The police have presented Ahad before the court, while the raids are being conducted to arrest the main accused.