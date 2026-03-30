Free cardiac surgery program launched in Punjab

LAHORE: In a major step towards improving public healthcare, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the Chief Minister Cardiac Surgery Programme under the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, aimed at providing free and timely treatment to patients suffering from heart diseases.

The initiative has been formally rolled out following the chief minister’s approval, with services now available at selected public and private hospitals across the province.

The programme has been launched in nine public and 15 private cardiac institutions, offering free treatment to eligible residents of Punjab. The first successful open-heart surgery under the initiative has already been performed at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, marking a significant milestone.

An annual allocation of over Rs3 billion has been set aside for the treatment of cardiac patients, with a target to eliminate long waiting lists for open-heart surgeries within six months.

According to a spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s Office, to facilitate patients, a dedicated helpline (0800-09009) has been established.

Patients can also contact 042-99066000 from Monday to Saturday, between 8:00 am and 11:00 pm. Additionally, guidance is available via WhatsApp at 0333-6756390, ensuring maximum accessibility for those seeking information and support, the statement noted.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the government is committed to providing advanced healthcare facilities to thousands of cardiac patients, adding that the Chief Minister Cardiac Surgery Programme will play a vital role in ensuring free, timely, and quality treatment across Punjab.