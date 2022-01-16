Free kidney, liver transplant included in Sehat Sahulat Programme for KP patients

PESHAWAR: In a landmark decision, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has included free-of-cost liver and kidney transplantation services in the universal Sehat Insaf Card scheme.

A Memorandum of Understanding to this effect was signed between the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan and Pakistan Kidney and Liver institute Lahore on Saturday.

According to the official statement, the service will be available under the provincial government’s Sehat Insaf Card scheme. The provincial government would bear the expense of Rs5 million for liver transplant and Rs1.4 million for kidney transplant per patient.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, in a statement, said the treatment of cancer and OPD services would also be included in the Sehat Insaf card scheme soon.

Prime Minister Imran Khan last year launched Sehat Sahulat Programme for the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa residents aimed at providing health insurance cover of a million rupees to all the families.

Sehat Sahulat Programme

Under the programme, each family will receive health coverage of Rs1 million per year. Both public and private hospitals designated by the programme will provide free treatment to residents of the province.

Earlier, 40 percent population of the province had been benefitting from Sehat Insaf Card.

Comments