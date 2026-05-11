The Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has launched a new initiative titled ‘e-Learn She Earn’ with a budget of Rs. 700 million, aimed at expanding economic opportunities for women across Punjab through online work and digital entrepreneurship.

This initiative is designed to bridge the digital divide by equipping thousands of women across the province with high-demand tech skills.

The program ‘e-learn She Earn’ aims to transform women into the “founders of a digital revolution,” enabling them to earn a sustainable living through remote work and online businesses from the comfort of their homes.

The initiative is being implemented jointly by the Punjab Skills Development Fund and the Women Development Department Punjab.

Under the e-learn She Earn program; women will receive free three-month online training in several high-demand fields.

Key Courses Offered

The curriculum focuses on market-relevant skills that allow for immediate entry into the global gig economy:

Digital Marketing & E-commerce: Learn to sell products and manage brands online.

Graphic Design: Master creative tools for visual storytelling.

Virtual Assistance: Provide administrative support to international clients.

Digital Customer Care: Professional training in managing online client relationships.

Exclusive Benefits for Selected Candidates

To ensure participants can learn without financial or technical barriers, the Punjab government provides:

Free Laptops: High-quality devices to facilitate professional work.

Monthly Stipends: Financial support during the training duration.

Internet Access: Support for reliable connectivity.

Professional Certification: Recognized credentials upon completion.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 15 to 35 years (though some specialized tracks may extend up to 40).

Residency: Permanent resident of Punjab with a valid CNIC/B-Form.

Education: Minimum Matric or Intermediate preferred, depending on the chosen course.

How to Apply

Interested candidates can register through the official portals managed by the Punjab Information Technology Board or via the PSDF website.

The selection process is merit-based and typically includes an initial assessment test to evaluate aptitude.

Main Application Portal: The primary registration for the digital skills program is typically hosted at eearn.pitb.gov.pk.

PSDF Enrollment: For programs focusing on rural empowerment and technical trades, you can apply directly through the Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF).