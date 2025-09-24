PM Shehbaz to distribute free laptops in Karachi

The federal government has announced that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif will distribute free laptops to students in Karachi during a ceremony at the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum.

Federal Government spokesperson, Raja Ansari confirmed on Tuesday that PM Shehbaz Sharif will unveil a mega project in Karachi during a visit to Karachi this December. During the event, the free laptops distribution ceremony is scheduled to take place at the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

He emphasized that the federal government is committed to providing facilities to the residents of Karachi and aims to complete projects in collaboration with the Sindh government.

Ansari further stated that the initiative is part of a series of 22 major development projects for Karachi, with a total investment of Rs334 billion.

The projects are aimed at improving infrastructure and public services in the city, and are being planned in coordination with the Sindh provincial government.

He also acknowledged the role of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, describing him as a “good person.” Despite the lack of representation in Sindh, the federal government is initiating developmental projects.

He added that despite limited federal representation in Sindh, the government remains focused on collaboration rather than confrontation. “This is not about scoring political points or criticising parties like Jamaat-e-Islami,” he said. “It is about working together for the betterment of Karachi.”

The PM Laptop Scheme 2025 has been relaunched, giving thousands of university and college students across the country a chance to receive free laptops. For many families, buying a laptop remains out of reach, which is why the government says the scheme is meant to ensure that financial pressure does not stop students from keeping up with online classes, research work or even freelancing from home.

One major concern among applicants has been the uncertainty of whether their name appears on the list. To address this, the government has now set up a simple online system that lets students check their PM Laptop Scheme 2025 application status with just a CNIC number.

Students can visit the official PM Youth Programme website (laptop.pmyp.gov.pk), enter their CNIC, select their university from the dropdown menu and instantly view if their case is approved, under review or rejected.