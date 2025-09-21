Checking your PM Laptop Scheme 2025 application online– What you need to know

ISLAMABAD: The PM Laptop Scheme 2025 has been relaunched, giving thousands of university and college students across the country a chance to receive free laptops. For many families, buying a laptop remains out of reach, which is why the government says the scheme is meant to ensure that financial pressure does not stop students from keeping up with online classes, research work or even freelancing from home.

One major concern among applicants has been the uncertainty of whether their name appears on the list. To address this, the government has now set up a simple online system that lets students check their PM Laptop Scheme 2025 application status with just a CNIC number.

Students can visit the official PM Youth Programme website (laptop.pmyp.gov.pk), enter their CNIC, select their university from the dropdown menu and instantly view if their case is approved, under review or rejected.

The government insists the initiative, run under the Prime Minister Youth Programme, is designed to boost digital access. Laptops help students attend virtual classes without delays, use digital libraries, practise IT skills and, in many cases, start freelance or remote work to support their families.

Documents needed for PM Laptop Scheme 2025

Many applicants face rejection simply because their records are incomplete. Officials say students should keep the following ready when applying for the **PM Laptop Scheme 2025**:

A valid CNIC or B-Form (for verification through NADRA)

University enrolment proof such as a student ID card

Recent transcript to confirm academic standing

Updated personal details in their university’s database

Authorities have also pointed out that many applications fail over avoidable errors. Entering the CNIC incorrectly, using inactive phone numbers or emails, failing to update academic records, or sending multiple applications under the same CNIC are among the most common mistakes.

For those whose names do not appear, officials advise contacting the university focal person first. Complaints can also be lodged through the PM Youth Programme helpline. Students may also need to double-check CNIC details at NADRA or wait for the next verification round if their records were only recently updated.

Even after approval, some students wait longer than expected to collect their laptops. Officials blame late verification by universities, incomplete documents and shipment delays. In some cases, the timing of government budget releases slows down distribution as well. The advice for students is simple: stay in touch with your university and keep contact details updated to avoid missing out when distribution begins.

