Punjab Government launches Laptop Scheme 2025

LAHORE: The Government of Punjab has formally announced the launch of the Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025, an innovative step aimed at fostering digital literacy and academic excellence.



The scheme has been approved to disburse laptops among students enrolled in public sector institutions across the province.

According to the Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025, led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the 112,000 high-performance laptops, including 13th-generation Core i7 models to brilliant students starting October 31, 2025.

Scheme Schedule:

Registration Portal Launch : June 2025

: June 2025 Application Deadline : September 30, 2025

: September 30, 2025 Eligibility : Student must be enrolled in Punjab’s public university, college, or medical/dental institution. 65% for BS students, 80% for medical/dental students, is the minimum criterion Applicants should make sure they have not had a laptop in earlier schemes

:

How to apply:



Students will apply online through the official portal by submitting their academic records and identification documents.

The process is designed to ensure transparency and inclusivity, with a merit-based lottery system determining final recipients.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will inaugurate the ceremony in early September 6, with laptops reaching students by the end of October.

The initiative is likely to:

Help students who are less privileged to access technology

Improve access to online learning, research tools, and virtual classes

Encourage students to do well in school with tech-based rewards

This next phase builds on earlier successes, where 14,000 laptops were given out in Lahore alone. The expanded effort will now reach students all over Punjab, showing the government’s commitment to updating education and encouraging new ideas.

The Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025 aligns with global trends in digital education, preparing students for a competitive, tech-driven future. By equipping youth with essential tools, the program promotes equal opportunity, critical thinking, and academic growth.