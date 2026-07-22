Free Livestock Scheme: How to get free cattle, Here are details

The government of Punjab has launched a free livestock scheme aiming to empower rural women financially.

The Free Livestock Scheme, rolled out on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, will initially cover 13 districts, where eligible women will receive free animals.

Read more about Govt Schemes

The first phase of the program will benefit women living in Multan, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Kot Addu, Layyah, Vehari, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, and Taunsa.

According to the government of Punjab, only widowed or divorced rural women aged 55 or younger will be eligible to apply. Applicants’ marital status must be verified by the Punjab Social Protection Authority.

Officials clarify that women who have received livestock through any government scheme during the last five years will not be eligible for the Free Livestock Scheme.

To facilitate applications, the provincial government has established support desks at nearby veterinary hospitals, animal health centers, and Chief Minister Facilitation Desks.

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has said it is inevitable to bring rural women into the economic mainstream to tackle the poverty challenge.