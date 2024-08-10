NHA announces free M-Tag facility

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has announced that the M-Tag facility will be available to citizens free of cost across the country until August 15.

This initiative was announced in a statement issued by the NHA here on Friday.

In the near future, only vehicles equipped with M-Tags will be permitted to operate on motorways.

The NHA encourages the public to take advantage of this opportunity and requests them to obtain their M-Tags free of charge as soon as possible.

The M-Tag system, introduced by the NHA, promises to save time and reduce travel expenses while ensuring transparent digital transactions, thereby managing public funds efficiently.

To facilitate easy access, the NHA has established multiple options for recharging M-Tags, including:

– Customer care services

– Drive-thru booths

– Service areas

Payments can be made using various methods, including:

– Credit/debit cards

– EasyPaisa

– JazzCash

By introducing the M-Tag system, the authority seeks to minimize congestion and reduce travel time, making it an essential tool for road users.

With the deadline approaching, citizens are encouraged to take advantage of the free M-Tag facility and get their tags before August 15. From August 16, only vehicles equipped with M-Tags will be allowed to use the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M-11), marking a significant step towards a more efficient and organized transportation system in the country.