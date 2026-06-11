A significant initiative has been launched to equip young people with market-relevant skills and enhance their employment prospects through a free vocational training program.

The program is being conducted through a collaboration between the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and the Livestock Exporters Association of Pakistan (LEAP), with support and guidance from the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme.

According to available information, participants will receive three months of free training in high-demand skills within the livestock industry, including fish farming and other specialized trades.

The primary objective of the initiative is to provide practical, industry-focused skills that can lead to improved employment and income-generating opportunities.

Training programs offered

Under the NAVTTC Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, training will be provided in the following areas:

Assistant Slaughterer / Helper (Level-II)

Fish Farming

Cold Chain Management and Export Logistics Certification Practices

Meat Processing, Value Addition, and Preservation

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years

Minimum Education: Middle or Matriculation

Training Locations: Mardan and Peshawar

Registration details

Program organizers have stated that seats are limited and interested candidates are encouraged to complete their registration as soon as possible.

Application Deadline: 16 June 2026

Applications can be submitted online through the official National Skills Information System (NSIS) portal:

NSIS Portal

This initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to connect young people with skill-based employment opportunities and strengthen workforce development in Pakistan.