Free solar panel: Sindh energy minister reveals more details

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that 500,000 free solar panels would be distributed this year among deserving households, ARY News reported.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony of electricity supply in Abdullah Rind Goth, Manghopir Town, the minister said that solar panels will be provided to residents of those areas facing electricity issues.

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision is to provide electricity to everyone,” Nasir Shah added.

He said that the distribution of 200,000 solar systems has started, while the scheme to provide 500,000 solar systems will start this year and solar will be provided where electricity has not reached.

Nasir Shah said that the citizens of Karachi will benefit from cheap electricity and work is being done on the villages that are to be regularised. He said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wants the ownership rights of houses to be with the women of the house.

He said that industries are also very important but providing electricity to the people is the top priority, this is a journey of goodness and light.

The minister said that efforts will be made for the solar park to provide technical training to the local people and provide employment so that employment opportunities are available.

Moreover, the Sindh government is working on a 400-megawatt solar park, with plans to complete it by 2025. This project is part of the broader Sindh Solar Energy Project, which includes the establishment of large-scale solar parks as well.

