The government of Sindh has announced free solar home systems for the middle class in the provincial budget for the next fiscal year 2026-27.

Presenting the Budget 2026-27, the chief minister and provincial finance minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has announced to roll out a subsidized solar financing program for the middle class in the province.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also acknowledged the hardships of the ordinary citizens with rising living costs, high energy prices, and inflation, which continue to place significant pressure on household budgets.

He said that 275,000 free home systems at a cost of Rs. 18 billion will be provided to the underprivileged families across the province.

The Chief Minister of Sindh also announced the launch of a solar program, describing it as one of the largest solar initiatives in Pakistan.