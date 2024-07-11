Free solar panel announced for KP citizens

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government announced to provide free solar panels to 100,000 needy households in the province.

In an interview to a foreign media outlet, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Finance, Muzammil Aslam said that the provincial government would also provide a complete setup of two kilowatt including batteries, DC fans and inverters.

Muzammil Aslam said that a total of 100,000 households will be provided with free solar panel setup. The CM Advisor on Finance said that the provincial government has established more than 90 power plants.

Muzammil Aslam said that the electricity is being generated at Rs 6 to Rs 7 per unit in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that the same is being provided at Rs 27 per unit by the WAPDA.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab and Sindh governments had already announced to give solar panels to the people of their respective provinces.

Read More: CM Maryam okays provision of 1kv solar kits in Punjab

The Sindh government on May 29 announced to provide affordable electricity to over 200,000 households in the province.

Syed Murad Ali Shah-led Sindh government in collaboration with the World Bank will provide a complete solar system to each household for Rs. 7,000.

The director Sindh Solar Energy Project said that the system will include the installation of solar panels, charge controllers, and batteries in each household.

He said that each of the households would be charged for just Rs. 7,000 for the complete set-up. The director Sindh Solar Energy Project said that one fan and three LED bulbs can be lit from the system provided under the project.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz okayed the provision of a 1Kv Solar system to 50,000 families in the province.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz to review energy projects in the province.

The 1kv Solar system will be provided to the protected power consumers who are using under 100 electricity units per month. Two solar plates, batteries, inverter and wires would be provided to the families eligible under the project.