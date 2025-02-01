Free Solar Panel Scheme; How to check your application status

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced the free solar panel program to residents, especially those using 100 to 200 units of electricity.

This free solar program was launched by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on December 6 2024. The program aims to provide relief to citizens struggling with rising electricity prices. The last date to avail free solar panel scheme was January 5, 2025.

If you have applied for the free solar system, it’s crucial to regularly check the status of your application to stay updated.

The process to check your application status is user-friendly and accessible online or through alternative methods.

Steps to check application Status

Visit the PITB-designed portal https://cmsolarscheme.punjab.gov.pk/

Log in with your registered email and password.

Navigate to the ‘Application Status’ section on the dashboard to check status.

Review the current status of your application, which will display as ‘Under Review,’ ‘Approved,’ or ‘Rejected.

Other methods to check the status

If you are unable to access the online portal, there are alternative ways to check your status:

Helpline Support: Contact the helpline to inquire about your application. Provide your CNIC or reference number for assistance.

SMS Notifications: Applicants who applied via SMS will receive regular updates on their application status. Keep the confirmation message for reference.

Under the scheme, 100,000 solar systems will be distributed this year. Consumers using up to 100 units of electricity monthly will receive 550-watt solar systems, while those consuming up to 200 units will receive 1100-watt solar systems.

The program is expected to significantly reduce electricity bills for eligible consumers and contribute to environmental sustainability by lowering carbon emissions by approximately 57,000 tons annually.

To ensure transparency, a computerized balloting system will be used to select beneficiaries. Verification will involve the reference and CNIC numbers on monthly electricity bills. Additionally, a helpline will be set up to assist consumers with the registration and installation processes.

Authorities emphasised that the solar panels and inverters will be linked to the consumers’ CNICs to prevent theft, and the initiative is anticipated to reduce the federal government’s subsidy burden while promoting renewable energy in Punjab.