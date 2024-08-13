Punjab govt approves free solar panels for citizens

LAHORE: The Punjab Government has approved Chief Minister Roshan Gharana Programme, under which solar home solution will be provided to protected consumers up to 100 units across Punjab.

“In next two months, a huge project is being launched to give relief to public in electricity bills,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while chairing the 13th meeting of the Provincial Cabinet.

The Provincial Cabinet also approved the model house of “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” project, under which Rs 1.5 million will be given for building house on a plot of up to 5 Marla in urban and 10 Marla in rural areas. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned not to take monthly instalments for at least first three months to facilitate borrowers under the scheme.

The Cabinet was apprised that electric buses will run in Punjab after Speedo buses. It approved a project to run electric buses in Lahore, 27 buses will reach by December. A model of electric bus was also presented to the cabinet.

The Cabinet gave approval to establish Punjab Grid Company for direct supply of electricity to industries. It also considered provision of affordable electricity to Industrial Park through direct transmission line from Bhiki, Balloki and Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park.

The Cabinet approved Amendment to Registration Act 1908 for Revenue Services to Overseas Pakistanis in 8 Countries. Chief Minister said land registration and important documents services will be provided to overseas Pakistanis in eight countries adding that revenue services will be provided to residents of China, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, UK, USA, Italy, Qatar, Bahrain and Spain.

The Cabinet also gave approval to Punjab Government’s Advertisement Policy, besides approving feasibility study of Tourist Glass Train from Rawalpindi to Murree. Chief Minister said Murree Tourist Glass Train is a great vision of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for the development of tourism.