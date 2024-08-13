CM Maryam Nawaz presents Rs100mln cheque, car to gold medalist Arshad Nadeem

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday awarded Rs100mln cheque and a car as a gift to Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem.

Nadeem won the javelin throw event in Paris with an Olympic Games record of 92.97 metres, pushing India’s Neeraj Chopra to second spot.

As per details, Maryam Nawaz reached Arshad Nadeem’s hometown Mian Channu via helicopter to praise the javelin star.

The Punjab chief minister showered praises on Arshad Nadeem for winning the gold medal in javelin throw category at Paris Olympics 2024.

شاباش ارشد ندیم 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/0Da12Tip2k — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 13, 2024

During the meeting, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz presented Arshad Nadeem a cheque of Rs100 million and a car with a special number plate as gifts. She also promised to build the roads leading to the gold medalist’s village and a hospital, as well as to establish a university in Mian Channu.

The javelin star remained in limelight since clinching the gold medal in javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024. This win has not only brought him significant acclaim but also substantial financial rewards.

The Olympic gold medalist, who made history by setting a world record in Javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024, returned to homeland with a hero’s welcome.

As his airplane touched down Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, it was honored with a traditional water cannon salute.