Here’s how to check Saudi Arabia’s Iqama validity

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia provides both online and offline methods for expatriates, including Pakistani nationals, to check their Saudi Arabia Iqama validity.



The Saudi Ministry of Interior is responsible for issuing Iqamas, which serve as proof of legal residency in the Kingdom. Keeping an updated Iqama is crucial, as failure to do so may result in fines or legal consequences.

Pakistani expatriates can check their Saudi Arabia Iqama validity through various online platforms, including the Ministry of Labor website, the Absher app, and SMS services.

Online Methods to Check Iqama Validity

Ministry of Labor Website

Pakistani expatriates can verify their Iqama status online by visiting the Ministry of Labor’s official website:

Enter your Iqama number and date of birth.

Complete the captcha verification.

Click the Next button to view the results.

Absher App

Another convenient way to check Saudi Arabia Iqama validity is through the Absher app:

Log in using your username or Iqama number.

Navigate to ‘Query Iqama Expiry Service’.

The app will display all relevant details on your mobile screen.

SMS Method

For a quick check, expatriates can send an SMS with the following format:

Message format: 12*SponsorID*Iqama number and send the message to one of the following numbers:

STC (Sawa): 888994

888994 Mobily: 624444

624444 Zain: 709444 You will receive a reply with your Iqama status.

Offline Method to Check Iqama Validity

For those who prefer an in-person approach, Pakistani expatriates can visit the nearest Jawazat (passport office) to check their Iqama status.

