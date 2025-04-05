Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban for 14 countries

RIYADH: Saudi authorities have announced a temporary visa ban affecting 14 countries ahead of the Hajj season. The suspension applies to Umrah, business, and family visas, with restrictions expected to end by mid-June, according to diplomatic sources.

Officials confirm that individuals holding Umrah visas can still enter Saudi Arabia until April 13. The affected countries include Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Nigeria, Jordan, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia, and Yemen.

Reasons Behind the Visa Suspension

Saudi officials have identified several factors behind the decision of the temporary visa ban. The primary concern is unauthorized Hajj participation. In the past, many visitors entered the country on multiple-entry visas but during Hajj season and stayed illegally to perform Hajj, leading to overcrowding and safety risks.

Another major factor is illegal employment. Travelers using business and family visas reportedly engaged in unauthorized work, violating visa rules and causing labor market disruptions.

Saudi Authorities Emphasize Regulation & Safety

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the temporary visa ban would help streamline travel regulations and improve safety measures during the Hajj season. Authorities urge affected travelers to comply with the new rules to avoid penalties.

Additionally, sources indicate that individuals staying illegally in Saudi Arabia despite the ban may face a five-year restriction on future entries.

The latest policy highlights Saudi Arabia’s immigration control strategy, ensuring better management of pilgrims and visitors. Officials reaffirm that normal visa processes are expected to resume after mid-June.

Read More: Saudi Arabia issues digital Hajj and Umrah guide in 16 languages

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched a digital guide in 16 languages, including Urdu, to facilitate pilgrims from different countries.

According to Saudi state media, the comprehensive guide became available in multiple formats, including PDF downloads and audio versions, which could be accessed through the ministry’s official website.

The guide provided important information in languages such as Urdu, English, Arabic, Turkish, French, Persian, Uzbek, and Indonesian to help pilgrims perform the pilgrimage.