Maulana Tariq Jamil hosts dinner for Olympian Arshad Nadeem

Renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil hosted a dinner for Olympian Arshad Nadeem at his residence to honour his achievement of winning a gold medal for Pakistan at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Nadeem won the javelin throw event in Paris with an Olympic Games record of 92.97 metres, pushing India’s Neeraj Chopra to second spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tariq Jamil (@tariqjamilofficial)

According to a post shared from Maulana Tariq Jamil’s Instagram account, a dinner was hosted for the star javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem. The religious scholar also handed over a prize to Nadeem for making Pakistan proud at the international level.

Read more: Arshad Nadeem’s father-in-law announces to gift him a buffalo

Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem, who made history by setting a world record in Javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024, returned to homeland with a hero’s welcome.

As his airplane touched down Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, it was honored with a traditional water cannon salute.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari, Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Chairman of the PM Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmed were among the dignitaries who welcomed the national hero at the airport.