Free solar panels: Sindh energy minister reveals distribution date

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the provision of free solar panels will be started by August, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting on the free solar supply project, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also directed to speed up the measures to ensure the supply of solar panels to needy persons by the end of August.

“We will start the process of distributing solar panels in each division and district soon,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government wants to provide relief to the people by providing cheap electricity.

“The solarisation process is a means of providing affordable electricity to the people,” he added.

The Sindh energy minister said that the expensive electricity has gone beyond the purchasing power of the people and the people of the entire province are suffering due to the inflated electricity bills.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah directed that on the directives of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, the transparency of the project should be ensured.

He said that people will benefit from alternative sources of energy across Sindh.

Earlier on August 3, Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori announced to provide free solar panels to residents using up to 300 units of electricity in the province

Governor Tesori revealed that 9,000 solar panels have been ordered for the first phase of this project.

He added that these solar panels will be distributed at no cost to the recipients, who will be able to use up to 300 units of electricity through solar power.

The installation and supply of these solar panels will also be free of charge, aiming to alleviate the burden of load shedding for many households.