Sindh Governor announces free solar panels for citizens

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori announced to provide free solar panels to residents using up to 300 units of electricity in the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, Governor Tesori revealed that 9,000 solar panels have been ordered for the first phase of this project.

He added that these solar panels will be distributed at no cost to the recipients, who will be able to use up to 300 units of electricity through solar power.

The installation and supply of these solar panels will also be free of charge, aiming to alleviate the burden of load shedding for many households.

READ: Free electricity for consumers using up to 100 units in Sindh

Governor Tesori underline that this initiative targets low-income individuals and those living in rented homes, ensuring they benefit from the solar power project.

He also mentioned that the Governor’s House would be accessible round the clock for the distribution of rations bags.

Additionally, Governor Tesori highlighted that over the past two years, three million people have visited the Governor House, while one million people have received the rations bags and 8,000 laptops have been distributed among the youth.

Governor Tesori affirmed that the Governor House remains apolitical, focusing on economic empowerment rather than political activities, and continues to serve as a resource for the community.