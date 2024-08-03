Free electricity for consumers using up to 100 units in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Government announced plans to provide free electricity to consumers using up to 100 units of power per month, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A meeting on solarisation – chaired by the Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah – was held where the Energy Minister, Nasir Hussain Shah, briefed him about the agenda.

Chief Minister Shah highlighted the public’s concern over expensive electricity, stating, “Wherever I go, people talk about expensive electricity.”

He emphasized the Sindh government’s commitment to providing relief to consumers using 100 units of power per month – aims to benefit approximately 2 million households in Sindh – over the direction of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Murad Ali Shah further added that the efforts are being made to provide relief to consumers with 100 units as expensive electricity has created anxiety across the country.

He also announced the launch a power generation and distribution company in Sindh.

The CM Sindh directed officials to hasten the talks with the World Bank for assistance and instructed the Energy Department to prepare a report on generating cheap electricity from Tharcoal.

Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah added that in the first phase, 500,000 solar off-grid houses would be provided with solar home systems out of the 2.6 million houses in Sindh that are far from the grid station.

Murad Ali Shah stated that proposals would be considered and approved in the cabinet to ensure the implementation of these initiatives.