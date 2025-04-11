Trump’s 25% auto tariffs could cost US automakers $108 billion: Report

A new analysis by the Center for Automotive Research has found that President Donald Trump’s 25% auto tariffs imposed in early April will increase costs by about $108 billion for automakers in the U.S. in 2025.

The study, released on Thursday by the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based organization, found Detroit automakers Ford Motor (F.N), General Motors (GM.N), and Stellantis (STLAM.MI), maker of Jeeps and Ram trucks, specifically will see increased costs of $42 billion.

The study found the Detroit Three could see tariffs of nearly $5,000 for the parts they import on average for each car produced in the U.S., and about $8,600 on average for each car they import.

Trump’s 25% automotive import tariffs took effect April 3, causing shock waves across the industry since supplies come from all over the world. Vehicles made in Mexico and Canada face the levy, but automakers compliant with the terms of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement can deduct the value of U.S. content.

The tariffs have pushed automakers to make production changes, with GM increasing truck output at an Indiana plant and Stellantis temporarily shutting down production at a plant in Mexico and one in Canada. These moves affected five U.S. facilities that are connected to them.

The study estimates the Detroit Three automakers will see an average cost of the tariff per vehicle for imported vehicle parts of $4,911, higher than the overall industry’s average of $4,239 per vehicle.

For imported vehicles, the study found the average tariff cost per vehicle to be $8,722 for the overall industry and $8,641 for the Detroit Three.

Matt Blunt, president of the American Automotive Policy Council, representing the Detroit Three automakers, said in a statement that the study “demonstrates the significant cost a 25 percent tariff will have on the automotive industry.

American Automakers Ford, GM, and Stellantis intend to maintain our ongoing dialogue with the administration to achieve our shared goal of increased U.S. automotive production.”

GM and Stellantis deferred to the trade group’s comment and Ford was not immediately available.