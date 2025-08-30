Free voice minutes facility extended in flood-affected areas of Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and cellular companies have extended the facility of free voice minutes in flood-affected areas of Punjab.

“As recent floods continue to impact various parts of Punjab, Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), have announced special relief measures for the affected population,” the PTA said in a statement.

Under this initiative, the PTA said, Cellular Mobile Operators are providing free voice minutes to subscribers in the flood-hit areas of Punjab.

The PTA this facility will enable even those customers with zero balance to remain connected with their families and access emergency services during this challenging time.

“PTA acknowledges and appreciates the support extended by CMOs and assures the public that it will continue to closely monitor communication services in the flood-affected regions to ensure uninterrupted connectivity.”

Earlier, the cellular mobile operators, in collaboration with the PTA had offered free calls in flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to support citizens during the crisis.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan is facing a catastrophic flood crisis in 2025, driven by relentless monsoon rains, flash floods, and glacial lake outbursts, claiming over 800 lives and affecting more than 1.2 million people across multiple provinces.

The floods have devastated communities, destroyed infrastructure, and deepened economic challenges, with losses in Pakistan potentially reaching $50 billion.