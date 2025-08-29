LAHORE- August 2025: Pakistan is facing a catastrophic flood crisis in 2025, driven by relentless monsoon rains, flash floods, and glacial lake outbursts, claiming over 800 lives and affecting more than 1.2 million people across multiple provinces. The floods have devastated communities, destroyed infrastructure, and deepened economic challenges, with losses potentially reaching $50 billion.

LIVE UPDATES

Emergency Alert: The flow at Ganda Singh Wala has exceeded 385,000 cusecs. This is the highest level in the last three decades. The flow of the flood may potentially increase further. Kasur and adjacent areas are facing a severe flood situation. Local administration and rescue agencies are on high alert.

Scale of the Crisis: Death Toll and Displacement

Since late June 2025, Pakistan has been battered by severe flooding across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reports over 800 fatalities, with KP suffering the heaviest toll—over 400 deaths, including more than 200 in Buner district alone. Punjab has recorded at least 15 deaths, with over 1 million people evacuated as rivers like the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab overflow, marking the province’s worst flooding in 39 years. Karachi has faced severe urban flooding, with 163 mm of rainfall causing at least 52 deaths and overwhelming drainage systems. In Gilgit-Baltistan, glacial lake outbursts have killed over 50 people, with a 7-km-long lake in Ghizer district posing a continued threat of catastrophic flooding. Over 7,225 homes have been damaged or destroyed, crops and livestock wiped out, and critical infrastructure like roads and bridges severed, leaving villages isolated and complicating rescue operations. The NDMA estimates over 1.2 million people are affected, with 250,000 displaced, many seeking shelter in over 300 relief camps in Punjab, though uptake remains low due to concerns over livestock.

Causes: Monsoon Rains, Climate Change, and Cross-Border Issues

The floods are driven by a combination of intense monsoon rains, glacial melting, and systemic vulnerabilities. Climate change has amplified monsoon rainfall by approximately 15%, making Pakistan—one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable nations—prone to recurring disasters despite contributing less than 1% to global emissions. Rising temperatures have accelerated glacial melting in Gilgit-Baltistan, triggering dangerous lake outbursts, such as the Ghizer incident on August 22. Pakistan also points to cross-border water releases from India, particularly from dams like Thein and Madhopur, as exacerbating river flooding in Punjab, with officials alleging a suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. Poor urban planning, illegal constructions near riverbeds, and budget cuts to the Ministry of Climate Change have further worsened the crisis, leaving cities like Karachi and rural areas like Buner ill-equipped to handle the deluge. Recent forecasts warn of continued moderate rainfall in upper river catchments, potentially intensifying the situation through late August.

Economic Fallout: A Deepening Crisis

The floods have inflicted severe economic damage, compounding Pakistan’s existing financial challenges. The destruction of crops and livestock threatens food security, particularly in agricultural hubs like Punjab and Sindh, while damaged infrastructure disrupts trade and connectivity. Economic losses are estimated to potentially reach $50 billion, surpassing the $30 billion toll of the 2022 floods. The crisis strains Pakistan’s economy, already grappling with inflation and a volatile Pakistani Rupee (PKR), which impacts the affordability of imports and debt servicing. Remittances from expatriates, a critical economic lifeline, are under pressure as families redirect funds to flood recovery. The government’s limited climate resilience funding, coupled with high defense spending, has drawn criticism for undermining preparedness, with posts on X highlighting elite corruption and institutional gaps as aggravating factors.

Relief Efforts and Government Response

The NDMA has mobilized emergency responses, evacuating over 24,000 people from floodplains and establishing relief camps to accommodate the displaced. Rescue teams are using boats to reach stranded families, particularly in Punjab’s 1,400 inundated villages. Organizations are providing critical flood relief, including food, shelter, and medical aid, while urging public donations. The government has issued warnings about continued rainfall risks and is seeking international aid to address the crisis’s scale.

Climate Change and the Path Forward

The 2025 floods underscore Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate-driven disasters, following devastating floods in 2010 (20 million affected) and 2022 (33 million affected, $30 billion in losses). Experts call for urgent investments in climate-resilient infrastructure, such as improved drainage systems, dams, and reforestation, to mitigate future risks. International support for climate finance is critical, as Pakistan bears disproportionate impacts. Posts on X, including from figures like Senator Sherry Rehman, highlight the role of climate change and institutional shortcomings, urging systemic reforms. With glacial melting and monsoon intensity rising, regions like Gilgit-Baltistan and KP face growing threats, making long-term preparedness essential.

Sindh PDMA issues flood warning

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh has warned of potential flooding for the Guddu and Sukkur regions between September 4 and 5

According to the PDMA Sindh spokesperson, directives have been issued to all relevant departments to ensure advance preparations to tackle any emergency situation.

Director General PDMA Sindh directed concerned departments to take proactive flood response measures to minimise potential damage.

The PDMA has instructed authorities to dispatch necessary relief items, machinery, and rescue boats to vulnerable areas. Additionally, the Provincial Emergency Operation Center will remain on 24-hour alert to monitor the situation closely.

District administrations have been directed to establish relief and medical camps and to evacuate residents from high-risk areas as a precautionary measure.

Authorities have been urged to remain vigilant and coordinate effectively to mitigate the impact of any possible flooding.