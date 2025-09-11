Pakistan floods: Power division restores electricity of over 1.4mln consumers

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division has said that electricity restoration efforts are underway in Pakistan floods hit areas, with significant progress reported.

According to the latest update, a total of 537 feeders were affected, out of which 294 have been fully restored and 238 partially restored.

Of the 1.73 million consumers impacted, power has been restored to 1.446 million, while the remaining 283,000 consumers are being prioritized for immediate restoration.

According to the company-wise breakup, 28 grids and 81 feeders were affected in FESCO.

Power has been fully restored on 27 feeders and partially on 53. Over 200,000 consumers were impacted, with supply restored to 111,000. The remaining 90,000 consumers are expected to regain power by September 14.

LESCO: Out of 67 affected feeders, 60 are fully restored and 7 partially. Out of 73,000 affected consumers, 67,000 have electricity back. Full restoration is expected by September 12.

Restoration in Lahore and Sheikhupura has been completed.

MEPCO: 174 feeders were hit, with 5 fully restored and 165 partially. Out of 199,000 consumers, only 18,000 have power back so far.

Pakistan Floods 2025: LIVE Updates

GEPCO: Out of 103 feeders, 96 have been fully restored and 7 partially. Power has been restored to 734,000 out of 735,000 consumers.

PESCO: 91 feeders were affected, with 87 fully restored. Of the 463,000 impacted consumers, 461,000 now have electricity.

Full restoration is expected by September 12.

TESCO: Out of 18 feeders, 16 are fully restored. Of 31,774 consumers, 29,978 have been reconnected.

Remaining restoration is expected by September 15.

The Power Division assured that teams are working round the clock, with priority given to areas still awaiting restoration.