Punjab village buried under sand after flood, residents dig desperately for their homes

A devastating flood, the worst in Punjab’s history, has buried an entire village under a blanket of sand, leaving no homes, or livestock behind.

Relentless torrential rains, with repeated floodwaters unleashed by water aggression from India, have triggered Punjab’s deadliest flood, claiming dozens of lives. Millions of acres of standing crops and thousands of homes have been destroyed, and a large number of livestock also died.

As floodwaters recede, new tragic stories come to fore. One harrowing story also comes from the mouza Kak Shaal, where the entire village has been swallowed by sand. Houses, tractors and cattle all buried in sand.

Residents returning to their homes find nothing but barren, sandy plains where their village once stood. Among them is farmer, Mian Iftikhar Nekokara, who, along with others, is now digging through the sand with spades and hand tools, desperately trying to salvage what remains beneath.

Mian Iftikhar told that 22 to 25 houses, and 500 acres of farmland, were first submerged by the flood and are now buried under a layer of sand.

He said even their livestock and tractors lie buried beneath the sand. Many villagers are unable to locate their homes. Using Google Earth, they have identified the precise location of their dwellings and are now attempting to excavate them.

He described the situation as total devastation and lamented the lack of government support. “Three ministers have been elected from our constituency, yet no official has come forward to address our plight,” he said.

