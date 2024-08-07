‘Free WiFi’ initiative launched in THIS city 

Punjab government has launched “Free WiFi” initiative in Nankana Sahib following its successful implementation in Lahore and Kasur.

In a statement today, Prunjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said use of free internet service by over five million citizens in Lahore underscores the project’s success.

She said Safe Cities projects will, soon be operational in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala which will be later extended to eighteen cities across Punjab.

Following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the scope of Lahore’s free Wi-Fi service was expanded from 100 points to 200 points.

Free Wi-Fi is available in areas such as Manga Mandi, Multan Road, Bund Road, Chuhng, Shahpur Kanjran, Sundar, Valencia, Maraka, and other regions.

According to an official statement, the free emergency WiFi service is being provided for the citizens under the ‘digital Punjab’ vision.

In emergencies, the service can be used to contact the police and family members, as well as to use the Women Safety App, Punjab Police App, and WhatsApp.

It should be noted that the service is not available for Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and other entertainment apps. The range of each free Wi-Fi device in Lahore extends up to 300 feet from the respective point.