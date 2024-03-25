KP Govt launches online driving license renewal for expats

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has fulfilled the long-standing demand of overseas Pakistanis by announcing an online driving license renewal facility for them, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the office of the Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all overseas Pakistanis will be required to submit a scanned copy of their passport, national identity card, expired driving license, recent medical fitness certificate, and fee challan to the concerned Embassy or High Commission through email.

The embassy will then forward the application to the office of the Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, via official email.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur stated that overseas Pakistanis are valuable assets to the country, and the provincial government will take all possible steps to facilitate them.

Earlier, Punjab police rolled out electronic driving licenses for citizens across Punjab.

As per details, Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police Usman Anwar said that citizens can apply on the Driving License Information Management System (DLIMS) website for their driving license.

He said that the driving license can also be downloaded in PDF form and used while driving.

IG Punjab Police said that more than 3 million driving licenses have been issued during this year and the number of driving license centers increased from 45 to 200 across Punjab.