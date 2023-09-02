E-driving license facility introduced in Pakistan

LAHORE: Punjab police have rolled out electronic driving licenses for citizens across Punjab, ARY News reported.

As per details, Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police Usman Anwar said that citizens can apply on the Driving License Information Management System (DLIMS) website for their driving license.

He said that the driving license can also be downloaded in PDF form and used while driving.

IG Punjab Police said that more than 3 million driving licenses have been issued during this year and the number of driving license centers increased from 45 to 200 across Punjab.

Read more: Over 27,000 fake driving licenses unearthed in FIA investigation

The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) unearthed over 27,000 fake driving licenses by a gang in three years, ARY News reported.

As per details, the investigation stated that the network of suspects who were arrested had issued more than 27,000 fake driving licenses in three years.

The report revealed that the charges of one fake license were 4000 to 10,000 and the suspect also verified the fake licenses through a fake website. However, the FIA couldn’t block the websites.

Furthermore, the gang used to receive the amount through an online app and they had a printing machine for the fake driving licenses.