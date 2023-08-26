Over 27,000 fake driving licenses unearthed in FIA investigation 

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) unearthed over 27,000 fake driving licenses by a gang in three years, ARY News reported.

As per details, the investigation stated that the network of suspects who were arrested had issued more than 27,000 fake driving licenses in three years.

The report revealed that the charges of one fake license were 4000 to 10,000 and the suspect also verified the fake licenses through a fake website. However, the FIA couldn’t block the websites.

Furthermore, the gang used to receive the amount through an online app and they had a printing machine for the fake driving licenses.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) unearthed a network -comprising of its employees and some pilots- allegedly involved in the fake pilots’ licenses scam.

According to sources, the CAA carried out raids for two accused allegedly involved in the scam after it emerged that some of the aviation employees were using their frontmen to collect money for the fake licenses.

They said that license branch employees allegedly received hundreds of thousands of rupees from each pilot for a paper and in return, another person was allowed to sit in place of the pilot.

“The CAA has acquired remand of some of the license branch officials and pilots,” they said adding that the span of the investigations has been expanded. “It has also been decided to register FIRs against these elements,” the sources said.