Israel says it will ‘act accordingly’ in response to Freedom Flotilla

The Israeli military has warned it will take measures against the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, as a vessel chartered by the activist group approaches Gaza to protest Israel’s blockade on the Palestinian enclave.

When asked about the vessel by British newspaper The Times, Israeli military spokesperson Effie Defrin said, “For this case as well, we are prepared.”

“We have gained experience in recent years, and we will act accordingly,” he said, without offering details.

Freedom Flotilla responds to ‘threat’ by Israel

International activists on the Madleen have condemned Israel’s “declared intent to attack” their vessel as it crosses the Mediterranean en route to Gaza, the AFP news agency reports.

In a statement, the activist coalition said it “strongly condemns Israel’s declared intent to attack Madleen”, calling it a “threat”.

“Madleen carries humanitarian aid and international human rights defenders in direct challenge to Israel’s illegal, decades-long blockade, and ongoing genocide” in Gaza, the group said.

Israel’s military has said it is ready to “protect” its seas and that it was “prepared” for the arrival of the boat.

The Madleen is carrying medical supplies, flour, rice, baby formula, nappies, women’s sanitary products, water desalination kits, crutches and children’s prosthetics for the people of Gaza.

Drone hovers above Freedom Flotilla for second night

As we previously reported, an Israel-made drone operated by Greece’s Hellenic Coast Guard hovered over the Madleen ship in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Thiago Avila, a steering committee member of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, who is on board the Madleen, has now reported a “new drone threat against our humanitarian mission” about 57km (35 miles) from Greece in international waters.

“This time the drone came closer than any other and passed above our boat, which is a CRITICAL threat, considering one month ago Israel bombed our boat in conditions like these at a similar hour,” he wrote in a post on Instagram.

The source of the drone is yet to be confirmed. We will bring you more information when we have it.

Letters sent demanding Israel not harm Madleen

An online campaign calling on the public to write letters demanding that Israel not harm the Madleen or the activists on board has racked up more than 498,000 submissions.

Organised by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, participants in the campaign are asked to “put Israel on notice” by sending a prepared letter to Israeli officials as well as the UN and foreign governments.

The letter states: “Any interception, attack, sabotage, or interference with the Madleen or its civilian passengers and crew will constitute a deliberate, knowing, and unlawful attack on civilians and a violation of international law.”

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition states on its website: “We are putting them on notice”.

“But this letter alone will not stop an attack on those trying to deliver aid to the Palestinian people of Gaza. Your voice and action are what make this protection real,” it states.

The coalition hopes to reach a goal of more than 800,000 letters.