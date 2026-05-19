Freiburg chasing glory in debut European final

Freiburg have never won a trophy nor qualified for the Champions League, but could achieve both with victory against Aston Villa in the Europa League final in Istanbul on Wednesday.

The match at Besiktas Park is the Black Forest side’s second major final – after losing the 2022 German Cup final to Leipzig on penalties – and is just rewards for their steady development.

Once not even the biggest club in Freiburg, the club are enjoying the most successful period in their history.

While German giants with huge followings like Hamburg, Schalke and Stuttgart have wobbled and suffered relegation in recent seasons, Freiburg have established themselves as European regulars.

Freiburg’s success is a result of a strong community connection along with loyalty to coaches rarely seen in modern football.

‘Little Freiburg’

Moments after beating Braga to reach the final, Nicolas Hoefler, a 36-year-old midfielder who will retire in the summer after two decades at the club, stood motionless on the pitch as overjoyed fans streamed onto it.

He told reporters he struggled to believe what “little Freiburg” had achieved.

Germany’s strict member-control rules restrict outside investment, meaning there are few shortcuts to success for ambitious sides.

Freiburg are the model example of methodical, gradual self-improvement, based on good decisions and a clear sense of identity.

The two most important coaches in Freiburg’s history — Volker Finke and Christian Streich — each served for over a decade, keeping their jobs despite relegations.

Current manager Julian Schuster took over from Streich in 2024 after playing for the club since 2008 and the transition went smoothly.

Schuster took Freiburg close to Champions League qualification in his first season. This year, Freiburg made the German Cup semi-finals — and the Europa League showpiece.

The club’s core playing group features several long-time servants, many of them graduates of the Freiburg academy.

Captain Christian Guenter, defender Matthias Ginter, Hoefler and rising star Johan Manzambi are just some of the club’s junior products.

Freiburg-born Ginter, 32, said his side’s collective values have laid the groundwork for success.

“It’s about the shared virtues which have distinguished the club for years and brought us to where we are today,” Ginter, a 2014 World Cup winner with Germany, said at a media day on Thursday.

“Over the past few years, there has been steady development. Personally, we might not have the biggest individual stars on paper, but we function perfectly as a team.

“Since football is a team sport, that works quite well.”

‘No point in losing’

Ginter called the Villa clash “the biggest match in the club’s history — and we’re going to give it a real go.”

Freiburg are clear underdogs. Not only are Villa among the Premier League’s best, coach Unai Emery is a four-time Europa League winner.

While Villa tasted major success against German opposition beating Bayern Munich to win the 1982 European Cup, this will be just the second Premier League team Freiburg have faced, after two meetings with West Ham ended in a 5-1 aggregate defeat in the Europa League last-16 in 2023-24.

Captain Guenter, 33, has spent his entire career at the club, but made it clear just reaching the final was not enough.

“There’s no point in losing; that’s the motto we have to go there with. Hopefully, we’ll be able to lift the cup at the end.

“To experience that would be incredible. But you can dream all you want, it has to be achieved first.

“For many years, people told me, ‘Just move to a bigger club if you want to win titles or play in Europe’.

“We were able to disprove that together. That’s the result of years of hard work from every single person. Many right decisions were made at the top.”