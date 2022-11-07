French model Marine El Himer embraces Islam; performs Umrah

French model and reality TV star, Marine El Himer announced that she has converted to Islam.

Marine El Himer, a model and social media influencer, announced on her official handle with millions of followers, that she has converted to Islam. The celebrity shared a short clip of her Shahadah on the feed and wrote, “I never made it official, I converted to Islam months ago.”

Himer termed it a ‘choice of soul, heart and reason’ which she ‘freely and proudly’ practised in the past year. “There is no shame in converting to another religion of any kind. This is a fundamental right that everyone should be able to exercise freely,” she said.

Furthermore, Himer noted that she has evolved following her conversion and is in the process to rethink her life choices in both personal and professional capacities.

Additionally, Himer posted a series of snippets from her visit to Masjid-al-Haram as she termed it the ‘happiest day’ of her life.

“There are no words strong enough to express the intensity of happiness and emotions I’m experiencing right now. A spiritual journey that I hope will continue to uplift and guide me Inshallah,” she concluded before extending her gratitude to the fans for their constant support and kindness in her journey towards Islam.

As per the French media, Himer grew up with her stepfather and continued her research to find out about her biological father and where they belonged. She was introduced to Islamic teachings during this period.

