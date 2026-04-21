French Olympic hero Yoka's bout called off after opponent fails test

French Olympic boxing champion Tony Yoka’s high-profile bout with former cruiserweight world champion Lawrence Okolie has been called off after the Briton returned an adverse finding in a doping test on Tuesday.

Despite promoter Queensberry’s best efforts to find a replacement at short notice to fight the 2016 Olympic super heavyweight champion in Paris on Saturday they were unable to reach an agreement with the host broadcaster DAZN and the entire event was cancelled.

“(On Monday), the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) informed Queensberry that Lawrence Okolie returned an adverse finding following an anti-doping test conducted ahead of the show in Paris this Saturday,” the promoter said in a statement.

Okolie, 33, said nothing sinister should be read into the adverse finding.

“Before anyone starts imagining the worst, following my bicep injury last year, I sustained an elbow injury on the same arm during this camp,” he posted on Instagram.

“I had a treatment on it and now we are here. I truly hope sense prevails.

“I will of course be fully cooperating with all relevant authorities and I’m confident any investigation will clear my name.

“I won’t be making any further comment at this time.”

Having moved up to heavyweight at the end of 2024, the Briton has fought three times in the division, winning all three bouts.

He is ranked seventh in the world in the division by boxing website Boxrec, while Yoka is 33rd.

Okolie, who has an overall record of 23 wins, including 17 knockouts, and just one defeat, also fought at the 2016 Rio Olympics but came home empty-handed.

He had said he regarded Saturday’s bout with Yoka, 33, as his Olympic gold medal fight.

Yoka has got his professional career back on track with a run of four successive victories and has a record of 15 wins and three defeats.