French President Emmanuel Macron mingled with thousands of ARMYs at BTS’ electrifying anticipated concert at the Stade de France alongside First Lady Brigitte Macron.

The presidential couple was seen enjoying the sold-out show from the VIP section during the opening night of the K-pop group’s Paris stop on its Arirang World Tour.

Photos and videos of the couple’s appearance quickly made rounds on social media. Fans were especially delighted to see Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron holding BTS’ signature light sticks, known as ARMY Bombs, while the First Lady was captured trying to switch hers on before the performance began.

Adding to the excitement, Macron later shared a 17-second clip of BTS performing their global hit “Dynamite” on his Instagram account. Alongside the video, he wrote, “Bienvenue à Paris!” (“Welcome to Paris”), further fueling excitement among fans worldwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmanuel Macron (@emmanuelmacron)

The visit also highlighted the growing cultural ties between France and South Korea. During South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s state visit to France in April, he presented Brigitte Macron with autographed albums by several K-pop artists, including BTS.

The Paris concerts marked the conclusion of the European leg of BTS’ Arirang World Tour, with two sold-out performances expected to attract around 160,000 fans. Following the France shows, the seven-member group is set to continue its tour across North America.