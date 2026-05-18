French Prosecutors Investigate 10 New Suspected Epstein Victims Amidst Global Probe

French authorities are investigating 10 new suspected victims of Jeffrey Epstein, the late American financier and convicted sex offender, as part of a broader probe into his global network.

Paris Public Prosecutor Laure Beccuau announced that about 20 suspected victims have come forward since February, with 10 of them being previously unknown to investigators.

The investigation focuses on possible offenses committed in France or involving French perpetrators who facilitated Epstein’s crimes.

Beccuau’s office is reviewing Epstein’s computers, telephone records, and address books, and seeking international assistance to gather more evidence.

Key Figures Under Scrutiny:

Jean-Luc Brunel: A former modeling agent and close associate of Epstein, who died in prison in 2022 while facing charges of rape and sex trafficking.

Gerald Marie: A former European model agency boss, under investigation for possible links to Epstein.

Daniel Siad: A modeling scout accused of grooming young girls for Epstein and Marie.

Fabrice Aidan: A French diplomat, under investigation for transferring UN documents to Epstein.

The global probe into Epstein’s network has led to resignations and investigations worldwide, including in the US, UK, Norway, and Turkey.