French TV exposes Indian media’s fake news about Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: French TV has exposed the false news of Indian media regarding Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) attack in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley, ARY News reported on Saturday.

India is facing disgrace all over the world with regard to false and fake news and in one such recent embarrassment, the propaganda of the Indian media about the attack on Panjshir by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was exposed by French TV.

Federal Minister For Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry shared the report of French TV from his Twitter handle.

France 24 report exposes Indian media’s fake news about Pakistani Air Force launching an offensive in Panjsher. #Panjsher #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/SsURwaYMpz — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 2, 2021

Fawad Chaudhry said that India’s Times Now, Bharat Now and Zee India also supported false news, which was exposed by the French Tv before the world.

An autopsy was conducted on the Indian media in the French program “Truth and Fake” on the Sisi state TV channel.

The host of the program said that the Indian media spread fake news about Panjshir, misled the world and blamed Pakistan for the Taliban attack on Panjshir.

James Creedon had said that the role of Indian media is between political satire and stories. The news spread by Indian media about Panjshir was fake.

