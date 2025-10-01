Frenchman Monfils to retire after 2026 season

Former world number six Gael Monfils will retire at the end of next season, the Frenchman said on Wednesday.

Known for his athleticism and flair, Monfils has won 13 ATP Tour titles, the latest of which came in Auckland in January, nearly 20 years after his first in Poland in 2005.

His victory in the Auckland Classic made him the oldest player to win an ATP Tour title at 38 years and four months.

“Now, after celebrating my 39th birthday just a month ago, I’d like to share that the year ahead will be my last as a professional tennis player,” Monfils wrote on social media.

“The opportunity to turn my passion into a profession is a privilege I have cherished during every match and moment of my 21-year career.

“Though this game means the world to me, I am tremendously at peace with my decision to retire at the end of the 2026 tennis season.”

Monfils has reached two Grand Slam semi-finals, losing both at the French Open in 2008 and the 2016 U.S. Open, but said he would sign off without any regrets.

“Life is too short,” he added. “Believe me when I say that I have no regrets. What I do have is the feeling that I have been lucky: insanely, stupidly lucky.”