‘Fresh elections in Pakistan only way forward’

PESHAWAR: Senior politician and former Information Minister Muhammad Ali Durrani said on Tuesday that in the current situation, fresh elections are the only way forward for Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The former information minister said that the current situation demands national reconciliation and dialogue. “The reconciliation has become a national duty now and there should be dialogues with parliament,” he added.

Muhammad Ali Durrani said that he decided to keep a mum after 2012 and speak up for the people’s rights and the constitution.

Earlier, the former information minister said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit is a bigger challenge than the proposed constitutional amends.

In an exclusive conversation with ARY News, he said that hosting the SCO Summit meeting has been a milestone for Pakistan.

“Keep all your contentious affairs including amendments in the constitution on the back burner,” the former minister advised all political forces. “Any type of tension before the SCO conference can not be in the interest of Pakistan,” he said.

Muhammad Ali Durrani said that constitutional amendments are a national issue, that needs a long time and thorough consideration.

“Which crisis would have struck if the attempt had not been made to approve the constitutional amendments overnight,” he asked.

Former information minister Muhammad Ali Durrani said that the government is not delivering and it will not stay for long.

“I am not seeing any future of the incumbent setup, it is moving towards its end,” in an interview he told ARY News. “The rulers are failing to deliver, there is no justification for their stay for many days,” Durrani observed.

He said, “Shehbaz Sharif is not the prime minister, he has only fastened the prime ministerial badge.”