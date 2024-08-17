web analytics
Muhammad Ali Durrani sees no future for Shehbaz-led govt

|

Head of Investigative Cell at ARY News.

ISLAMABAD: Former information minister Muhammad Ali Durrani has said that the government is not delivering, it will not stay for long.

“I am not seeing any future of the incumbent setup, it is moving towards its end,” in an interview he told ARY News.

“The rulers are failing to deliver, there is no justification for their stay for many days,” Durrani observed.

He said, “Shehbaz Sharif is not the prime minister, he has only fastened the prime ministerial badge.”

“All political parties have to set an agenda of transparent elections prior to the polls,” Durrani said.

“Political leaders have told me, it is not an option to go with the government,” he said.

Durrani said that the government’s fight with the court will create anarchy. “If they affect courts with any amendment, it will bring loss to the country”.

“People are infuriated, give respect to their opinion,” Muhammad Ali Durrani said.

“If the institutions sitting with the government, it doesn’t mean they consider them angels,” he added.

