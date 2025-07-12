Fresh legal trouble for Jon “Bones” Jones as new charges surface

Former UFC champion Jon Jones is once again in legal trouble, as new charges have been filed against him in connection with an alleged hit and run incident that took place in Albuquerque earlier this year.

Latest UFC News

The case stems from an hit and run incident on 21 February 2025, where Jones was accused of leaving the scene of a crash involving a damaged vehicle and a partially clothed woman who claimed he had been driving while intoxicated.

Jon Jones, who had briefly announced his retirement from the UFC before reversing the decision, is now facing fresh legal issues.

In addition to the original leaving the scene of an accident charge filed in June, Jones has been hit with another charge of the same nature, along with a serious allegation of using a telephone to terrify, intimidate, threaten, harass, annoy or offend.

Police bodycam footage from the scene reportedly captures a heated phone conversation between a man, believed to be Jon Jones, and officers.

In the call, the man makes a series of alarming statements, which authorities say may be considered threats. The woman present at the scene repeatedly identified the caller as Jon Jones.

Jon Jones has denied being involved in the crash. His lawyer has suggested that the woman attempted to avoid her own legal troubles by falsely implicating Jones.

Notably, the bodycam footage does not place Jon Jones physically at the crash site.

A bench trial for the initial leaving the scene charge is set for 14 August, while the new charge involving the phone threats will be addressed separately at a later date.

This latest development adds to Jon Jones’ history of legal issues, raising further questions about his future in both the sport and public life.

Jon Jones remains one of MMA’s most decorated fighters, but his career continues to be overshadowed by repeated run-ins with the law.

These new charges mark yet another chapter in the turbulent journey of the former UFC champion.