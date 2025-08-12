web analytics
Fresh monsoon spell to begin in Punjab from tomorrow: PDMA

TOP NEWS

LAHORE: The PDMA has issued flood warning as a fresh spell of monsoon rains is expected to begin from tomorrow (Wednesday).

The Met Office has forecast rainfall with strong winds and thunderstorm in northeastern Punjab, Potohar region.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an alert about medium level flood in Chenab river and its drains and streams.

PDMA has issued advisory to Commissioners of Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Multan divisions and district administrations of Narowal, Gujrat, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Jhang, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Wazirabad and other districts.

DG PDMA has issued instructions to concerned departments to take necessary steps to tackle any emergency situation.

General public has also been advised to observe caution and staying away from rivers, canals and drains.

India has released water into Sutlej River from Pong Dam built over the River Beas as PDMA has issued alert about flooding in rivers.

PDMA Punjab has also issued an alert about flooding in Sutlej, Ravi, and Jhelum rivers as well as off taking drains and streams of these rivers ahead of another monsoon spell from August 13 (tomorrow).

Fresh monsoon spell could enhance water level in major rivers of Punjab, a spokesman of PDMA said.

